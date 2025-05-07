AMD forecasts US$1.5 billion revenue hit from US curbs on China chip exports

Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday (May 6) forecast a US$1.5 billion hit to revenue this year due to new US curbs on chips, which require the company to obtain a licence to ship advanced artificial-intelligence processors to China.

But it issued a second-quarter revenue forecast that topped Wall Street estimates, which analysts attributed to customers buying more chips ahead of tariffs. Its shares were last up about 1 per cent in after-hours trading after rising as much as 6 per cent and falling as much as 3.5 per cent.

Under the Biden and Trump administrations, the US has pursued increasingly aggressive curbs on AI chip exports to China. These controls are aimed at hobbling China's ability to build advanced AI models and applications that, according to the US, could have national security implications.

AMD CEO Lisa Su said on a conference call on Tuesday that most of the impact from the curbs would affect the second and third quarters this year. Despite the new controls, Su said she expects AI chip revenue from the company's data centre business to grow this year by "strong double digits".

"It's certainly a headwind, but one which we think is well contained given everything else that we have going on," she said.

In April, AMD said it would record a US$800 million charge from the new US tariffs on chip exports to China. On Tuesday, it forecast an adjusted gross margin of 43 per cent, which represents an 11 percentage-point drop from the gross margin excluding the charge.

Like AMD, Nvidia has also warned Wall Street that it will now need an export licence to China. Nvidia faces a US$5.5 billion charge as a result.

China accounts for roughly a quarter of AMD's total revenue, and the impact of the export controls would shave nearly 5 per cent off the Wall Street forecast for revenue of US$31.03 billion per LSEG data.