AMD looks to raise $4 billion to $5 billion in debt offering, source says

Aug 13 : Advanced Micro Devices is looking to raise between $4 billion and $5 billion in a debt offering, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Source: Reuters
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Aug 13 : Advanced Micro Devices is looking to raise between $4 billion and $5 billion in a debt offering, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
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