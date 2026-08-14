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AMD looks to raise $4 billion to $5 billion in debt offering, source says
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Business

AMD looks to raise $4 billion to $5 billion in debt offering, source says

AMD looks to raise $4 billion to $5 billion in debt offering, source says

FILE PHOTO: AMD logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

14 Aug 2026 12:00AM
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Aug 13 : Advanced Micro Devices is looking to raise between $4 billion and $5 billion in a debt offering, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
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