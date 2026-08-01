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Amgen discloses data breach, says patient information was stolen
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Business

Amgen discloses data breach, says patient information was stolen

Amgen discloses data breach, says patient information was stolen

A view of the Amgen logo at the BIO International Convention 2026, a meeting of pharmaceutical and biotechnology leaders in San Diego, California, U.S. June 23, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

01 Aug 2026 04:12AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2026 05:19AM)
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July 31 : Drugmaker Amgen said on Friday hackers stole company data and patient health information in a cybersecurity breach involving cloud storage systems run by third-party providers.

On July 29, Amgen determined the incident was material, based on its evaluation of how many files appeared to be affected and the possibility that the information in those files could be sensitive, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company has activated its cybersecurity response plan, put containment measures in place, and brought in independent forensic experts to investigate.

Source: Reuters
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