Amnesty says India's review of location-tracking plan 'deeply concerning'

BENGALURU, Dec 8 : Amnesty International has said India's review of a telecom industry proposal to mandate always-on satellite location tracking on phones for better lawful surveillance was "deeply concerning" and puts data of human rights defenders at risk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has long pushed telecoms companies to give more precise locations of individuals under investigation.

The telecoms operators say the best way to achieve this would be for the government to order smartphone manufacturers to permanently enable location tracking on phones. Reuters reported on Friday that the government is reviewing that proposal.

The discussions are being privately opposed by big smartphone firms Apple, Google and Samsung, due to privacy and security concerns.

In a statement to Reuters, Amnesty International said location data can be "incredibly revealing" and can expose personal and professional connections, such as the confidential sources who meet journalists or human rights groups.

"This is deeply concerning. At a time where surveillance scandals are a mushrooming global threat, states should be working on improving their practices and safeguards, not forcing people to reveal yet more sensitive data," Amnesty said.

India's IT and home ministries, which are reviewing the plan, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday about the backlash.

Amnesty has in the past denounced India's surveillance practices including alleged use of Pegasus spyware to target journalists and activists - allegations Modi's government has repeatedly denied.

A fierce privacy debate erupted in India last week after Reuters first reported another confidential directive from the government to preload a state-run cyber safety app on all smartphones. India was forced to revoke the order following outcry from activists and politicians over fears of snooping.

"Why are we out to convert India into a 'Surveillance State'?" Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on X, criticising the proposal to track phone locations.

A large number of Indian users on X joined Surjewala and other privacy activists to condemn the plan, with one user framing it as turning phones into "digital ankle monitors".