Amsterdam-based AI firm Nebius to build 240MW data centre near Lille, France
A view shows detail of racks for data servers, GPUs and CPUs inside a Nebius data centre, in Chertsey, Britain, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Branding for Nebius at Ark Data Centres, in Chertsey, Britain, November 6, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
12 Feb 2026 08:05PM
AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 : Nebius, the Amsterdam-based AI cloud services firm, is planning a new 240-megawatt data centre in Béthune, France, near Lille, that will be one of Europe’s largest when it is finished, the company said on Thursday.

The project, a redevelopment of a former Bridgestone tyre plant, is expected to begin delivering capacity in phases, with the first capacity online by late summer and roughly half the site operational by the end of 2026, company Chief Communications Officer Tom Blackwell said.

Nebius has gained prominence by striking high-profile deals to supply AI infrastructure to U.S. hyperscalers, including a $17 billion deal with Microsoft and a $3 billion deal with Meta. It is often grouped with Coreweave of the U.S. as one of the key so-called "neocloud" firms.

Although financial terms of the Béthune project were not disclosed, a data centre of this scale would require several billion euros in investment.

Source: Reuters
