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Analog Devices to buy Empower Semiconductor for $1.5 billion to boost AI power portfolio
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Analog Devices to buy Empower Semiconductor for $1.5 billion to boost AI power portfolio

Analog Devices to buy Empower Semiconductor for $1.5 billion to boost AI power portfolio

An Analog Devices logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

20 May 2026 04:52AM
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May 19 : U.S. chipmaker Analog Devices said on Tuesday it would acquire Empower Semiconductor for about $1.5 billion in cash, expanding its AI-focused power management portfolio.

The companies said the deal will help advance power delivery for AI and other compute-intensive applications, for which power bottlenecks can be limiting.

Here are some details:

• Empower CEO Tim Phillips said the company was founded to solve "the hardest problem in AI power delivery," which is the power bottleneck that curbs AI throughput. "Our technology enables the power density, speed and efficiency required by AI processors to reach their full potential."

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• The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

• Following the deal's closure, Phillips will continue leading integrated voltage regulator technology efforts at Analog Devices.

• PJT Partners is advising Analog Devices financially, while Barclays is the financial advisor to Empower Semiconductor.

• Shares of Analog Devices were up 1.2 per cent after the bell.

Source: Reuters
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