Anduril to acquire space surveillance firm ExoAnalytic eyeing more Golden Dome capabilities

WASHINGTON, March 11 : Anduril Industries on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ExoAnalytic Solutions, a national security company specializing in space sensing and awareness and missile defense.

The purchase comes as defense technology firm positions itself for a role in President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense project, an initiative to build a space-based shield capable of intercepting ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missiles.

Hundreds of companies are vying for a role in developing Golden Dome. Anduril was among companies that received smaller contracts for space-based interceptors awarded in late November.

ExoAnalytic grew from missile defense algorithms to building a global telescope network that tracks thousands of objects in orbit.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company owns and operates more than 400 telescope systems deployed worldwide, giving it what Anduril described as persistent, high-fidelity awareness of deep space at a global scale.

ExoAnalytic is also a leader in modeling and simulation for classified national security space programs and provides software and expertise for missile warning and missile defense.

Gokul Subramanian, Anduril's senior vice president of engineering, said the deal would supercharge the company's ambitions.

"We expect this acquisition to enable us to tap into those capabilities more and more," he told reporters, adding that the combined entity would advance Anduril's work in space sensing, tracking, battle management and fire control.

The acquisition, Anduril's first under its space business unit and its 11th overall, would integrate ExoAnalytic's global sensor network and data analytics with Anduril's expertise in autonomy and command and control.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals.

(by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing)