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Anthropic, Accenture to invest $2 billion in AI model evaluation as safety concerns rise
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Anthropic, Accenture to invest $2 billion in AI model evaluation as safety concerns rise

Anthropic, Accenture to invest $2 billion in AI model evaluation as safety concerns rise
FILE PHOTO: Anthropic's logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Anthropic, Accenture to invest $2 billion in AI model evaluation as safety concerns rise
FILE PHOTO: CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei, addresses the gathering at the AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo
Anthropic, Accenture to invest $2 billion in AI model evaluation as safety concerns rise
People visit an Anthropic booth at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco, California, US, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
19 Sep 2026 05:02AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2026 05:05AM)
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Sept 18 : AI lab Anthropic said on Friday it would partner with Accenture for the independent evaluation of its frontier AI models, with the companies each committing at least $1 billion over the next five years to build capacity for the work.

The partnership comes as AI developers face growing pressure from regulators, companies and researchers to ensure their advanced models are safe and reliable.

Several recent incidents, including that of AI agents breaking out of secured environments, have raised concerns that AI could eventually contribute to its own development with limited human input, making its behavior harder to monitor and control.

On Saturday, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on AI companies to slow the development of frontier models and allow independent evaluators greater access to their systems.

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Rival OpenAI said on Wednesday it would begin publishing regular reports on unexpected or concerning model behavior, while releasing six reports on such incidents.

Accenture's specialist AI business, Faculty, will lead the partnership and evaluate and red-team the AI lab's models, conducting alignment assessments and testing model safeguards.

The companies' investment will support what Anthropic calls "embedded evaluation," in which independent evaluators work inside AI companies with access comparable to that of an employee.

"From this vantage point, embedded evaluators can assess how a company operates, verify that it is keeping its safety commitments, and identify blind spots," Anthropic said.

Evaluators can also report incidents and give the public a more informed account of benefits and risks, it added.

Anthropic and Accenture plan to work with other evaluators and AI developers in similar capacities.

Source: Reuters
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