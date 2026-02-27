Anthropic CEO says company cannot accede to Pentagon's request in AI safeguards dispute

Feb 26 : Anthropic cannot accede to the Pentagon's request in an AI safeguards dispute despite threats to remove the company from the Department of Defense's systems, the AI firm's CEO, Dario Amodei, said on Thursday.

The Pentagon's dispute with Anthropic stems from the AI startup's refusal to remove safeguards that would prevent its technology from being used to target weapons autonomously and conduct surveillance in the United States.

Amodei said on Thursday that the Defense Department will contract only with AI companies that accede to "any lawful use" and remove safeguards.

The department threatened to remove Anthropic from its systems if the company maintained these safeguards and threatened to designate it a "supply chain risk and to invoke the Defense Production Act to force the safeguards' removal," Amodei added.

"Regardless, these threats do not change our position: we cannot in good conscience accede to their request," Amodei said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It is the Department's prerogative to select contractors most aligned with their vision. But given the substantial value that Anthropic's technology provides to our armed forces, we hope they reconsider," Amodei said.

"Should the Department choose to offboard Anthropic, we will work to enable a smooth transition to another provider," he added.

An Anthropic spokesperson said the company remains "ready to continue talks and committed to operational continuity for the Department and America's warfighters."