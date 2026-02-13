Anthropic clinches $380 billion valuation after $30 billion funding round

Feb 12 : Anthropic has raised $30 billion in its latest funding round, more than doubling the Claude chatbot maker's valuation to $380 billion and underscoring massive investor interest in the startup and the broader AI industry.

The company has differentiated itself by focusing its model training on coding, with Claude Code gaining strong traction among developers and helping the company gain an edge over rivals in the enterprise AI market.

Anthropic's recently launched series of plugins for its Cowork agent had sparked a brutal selloff in global software stocks as investors debated the disruptive potential to the sector from sophisticated AI models.

The funding round, announced on Thursday, was co-led by investors including D. E. Shaw Ventures, ICONIQ and MGX. It also included a portion of previously announced investments from Microsoft and Nvidia.

Anthropic, backed by Google and Amazon, had raised $13 billion in a Series F round that valued the company at $183 billion, the company said in early September.

Meanwhile, OpenAI could be valued at about $830 billion as part of talks with SoftBank Group to invest as much as an additional $30 billion in the ChatGPT maker, Reuters reported in January.

REVENUE SURGES

Anthropic has rapidly built its revenue base — the company said its current run-rate revenue is $14 billion. For Claude Code alone, the run-rate revenue has grown to over $2.5 billion, more than doubling since the beginning of 2026.

Business subscriptions to Claude Code have quadrupled since the start of the year, with enterprise use now representing over half of all Claude Code revenue, the company said.

Anthropic has further deepened its push for business deals with products like Claude Cowork AI agent, which executes computer tasks for white-collar workers.

The company has also taken a different approach to AI regulation. While tech companies have pushed for less regulation, Anthropic has drawn up plans to donate $20 million to back U.S. political candidates who support regulating the AI industry.

"The companies building AI have a responsibility to help ensure the technology serves the public good, not just their own interests," Anthropic had said separately earlier on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, was increasing its stake in Anthropic to about $1 billion.