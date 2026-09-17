Anthropic to fold Claude AI features into one interface, launches document tools

Sept 16 : Anthropic said on Wednesday it is combining the chat and Cowork features of its Claude AI assistant into a single interface and launching new document and presentation tools.

The company will also integrate its visual work tool, Claude Design, into the main interface, with the changes coming after users said they were frustrated by having to choose the right tool for each task, it said.

Anthropic's move follows OpenAI's July launch of ChatGPT Work, which combined its chatbot with its Codex coding tool, highlighting the two IPO-bound giants' race for enterprise customers and non-coders seeking to use AI-powered work tools.

Users will no longer need to switch between different tools, and Claude will automatically determine and deploy the capabilities required for a task, Anthropic said.

The company is also introducing Claude Docs and Claude Slides in beta, allowing users to create documents, presentations and visual designs in a single conversation.

The AI tool will also allow users to create and export documents to Google Docs or Microsoft Word, and presentations to PowerPoint or PDF files.

The update is rolling out first to Pro and Max subscription plans on web, desktop and mobile over the coming weeks, and later to Team and Free plans, Anthropic said.