Anthropic to meet with US officials over export curbs

WASHINGTON, June 15 : Senior Anthropic technical staff are scheduled to meet with officials at the Department of Commerce in Washington on Monday, a Trump administration official said, after the U.S. government ordered the AI firm late last week to suspend access to its top-tier models for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns.

Anthropic's technical staff have met with officials virtually every day since the Trump administration contacted the company on Friday, a person close to the company told Reuters.

The administration ordered Anthropic to block any foreign nationals, whether inside or outside the U.S., from using its latest models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, the company said in a blog post on Friday. In response, Anthropic said it would disable access to the models globally.

The government told the company it believes there is a method of bypassing, or "jailbreaking," a safeguard that would prevent Fable 5 from being used in identifying software vulnerabilities, Anthropic said in its post. The bypass found only "minor" security flaws that other publicly available models can also find, the company said.

Neither the Commerce Department nor Anthropic immediately responded to requests for comment on the Monday meeting.

More than 80 cybersecurity executives and experts on Sunday signed an open letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross that supported Anthropic’s position.

In the letter, cybersecurity leaders at major firms, including Nvidia and Adobe, asked the Trump administration to lift the restrictions on Anthropic.

Relations between the Trump administration and Anthropic ruptured earlier this year after Anthropic refused to allow the U.S. military to use its AI models for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems, and the government retaliated by putting it on a national security blacklist.

The San Francisco-based AI startup, which has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, had previously warned about the hacking capabilities of its Mythos model and held it back from wide release.

On June 9, Anthropic rolled out a public version, called Fable 5, which included what it described as cybersecurity safeguards.