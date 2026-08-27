Anthropic to pay Nscale $45 billion to rent AI computing power, Bloomberg News reports

Aug 26 : Anthropic has agreed to spend $45 billion to rent AI cloud computing power from Nscale's flagship West Virginia data center development, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The move comes as the AI startup looks to secure capacity to meet an anticipated surge in demand for products such as its AI coding tool, Claude Code.

Nscale, a cloud infrastructure provider, will deploy Nvidia's Vera Rubin chips to support Anthropic's computing needs, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The six-year agreement represents about 460 megawatts of power capacity.

Anthropic and Nscale did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.