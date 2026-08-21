Anthropic plans to change enterprise data retention policy, source says

Aug 20 : Anthropic plans to let enterprise customers exercise greater control over their data when using its advanced AI models, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, marking a shift in the Claude chatbot maker's data retention policy.

The company is expected to roll out a new safety system later this year, the person said.

Here are more details:

• Under the changes to the data retention policy, Anthropic will still require business customers to retain data for 30 days but will give them the option to keep it on their own cloud computing infrastructure, the source said.

• The proposed changes have been in the works for months, and Anthropic has been coordinating with over 100 customers, including Salesforce, to develop the system, the person said.

• Bloomberg News first reported the development earlier on Thursday.

• Anthropic had said in June it would require 30-day retention of all enterprise customer traffic on its more powerful Fable and Mythos models, as well as future frontier models, to help guard against potential cyberattacks using its technology.

• On Wednesday, rival OpenAI announced a safety system that avoids retaining customer data, while still being able to identify potential misuse of the technology.