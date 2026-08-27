Anthropic to rent AI computing power from Nscale for $45 billion, source says

Aug 26 : Anthropic will spend $45 billion to rent AI cloud computing power from Nscale's West Virginia data center campus, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the AI startup gears up for a major IPO.

Anthropic has been aggressively expanding its computing power to meet demand growth it expects for products like AI coding tool, Claude Code.

Nscale, a cloud infrastructure provider, will deploy Nvidia's new Vera Rubin chips to support Anthropic's computing needs, the person said.

Anthropic has been spending enormous amounts on GPUs and other computing capacity as well as model training, inference and hiring. It is projecting 2028 revenue of roughly $190 billion to $200 billion, dwarfing its $47 billion revenue "run rate," Reuters reported exclusively earlier this month.

The six-year agreement with Nscale represents about 460 megawatts of power capacity.

In July, Advanced Micro Devices announced plans to sell Anthropic tens of billions of dollars' worth of AI servers while investing up to $5 billion in the Claude developer.

In its IPO filing, SpaceX said Anthropic had agreed to pay it $1.25 billion per month through May 2029 for compute capacity that includes both of SpaceX's AI training data center clusters, Colossus and Colossus II.

Anthropic declined to comment on the Nscale deal.

Bloomberg News first reported the development earlier on Wednesday.