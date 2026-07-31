July 30 : Anthropic said on Thursday its AI Claude model hacked systems of three organizations during testing, days after rival OpenAI revealed a rogue agent had gone on a days-long hacking spree at AI firm Hugging Face.

Claude gained unauthorized access to the systems during cybersecurity evaluations after a misconfiguration allowed the models to reach the internet from testing environments that were supposed to be isolated, Anthropic said.

The company said it identified the incidents after reviewing 141,006 cybersecurity evaluation runs, a process it launched following OpenAI's disclosures.

"Claude compromised the impacted organizations' infrastructure using basic techniques, such as exploiting weak passwords and unauthenticated endpoints," it said.