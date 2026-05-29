Anthropic secures $965 billion valuation after raising $65 billion

May 28 : Anthropic said on Thursday it has raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion, aiming to expand computing capacity to meet growing demand for its chatbot Claude and scale its products.

The new valuation after the series H funding round puts Anthropic ahead of rival OpenAI, which was last valued at $852 billion post-money in March.

"Since our series G in February, adoption has continued to grow across global enterprise customers, and our run-rate revenue crossed $47 billion earlier this month," Anthropic said.

Anthropic was valued at $380 billion in February, after raising $30 billion.

The latest round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital. It comprises $15 billion of previously committed investments from hyperscalers, including $5 billion from Amazon.

Amazon had said in April it would invest up to $25 billion in Anthropic, as the AI startup commits to spending more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on Amazon's cloud technologies. This is in addition to the $8 billion Amazon previously invested in the company.