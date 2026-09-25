Anthropic seeks Palantir-style voting control for seven co-founders ahead of IPO, The Information reports

Sept 24 : Anthropic is asking shareholders to approve a new corporate structure that would award CEO Dario Amodei and his six cofounders a special class of shares giving them collective voting control in most corporate matters, The Information reported on Thursday.

The new arrangement, which emulates a founder-control structure at Palantir, would grant the co-founders a combined 50.1 per cent of voting power, as long as three of the seven co-founders retain a minimum number of shares in the company, as per the report.