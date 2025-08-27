Logo
Anthropic settles class action from US authors alleging copyright infringement
FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Aug 2025 01:27AM
Artificial intelligence company Anthropic said in a court filing on Tuesday it had settled a class action lawsuit from a group of U.S. authors who argued the company's AI training infringed their copyrights.

Details of the settlement were not immediately available.

A California judge said in a June ruling that Anthropic may have illegally downloaded as many as 7 million books from pirate websites, which could have made it liable for billions of dollars in damages if the authors' case was successful. 

Source: Reuters
