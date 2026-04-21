Anthropic to spend over $100 billion over a decade on Amazon's cloud tech

April 20 : Amazon said on Monday that Anthropic will spend more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on its cloud technologies, deepening their relationship as the AI startup rushes to secure capacity to bolster its models.

Amazon will also invest $5 billion in Anthropic now, and an additional $20 billion in the future, subject to certain commercial milestones. This is in addition to the $8 billion Amazon has previously invested in the company.

Anthropic is aiming to pull ahead in the AI race with a slew of model releases focusing on coding and design, while Amazon seeks customers for its custom silicon chips built for artificial intelligence training and inference.

Amazon shares rose around 2.5 per cent in extended trading.