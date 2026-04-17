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Anthropic talks to EU, including on its cyber security models, Commission says
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Anthropic talks to EU, including on its cyber security models, Commission says

Anthropic talks to EU, including on its cyber security models, Commission says
FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Anthropic talks to EU, including on its cyber security models, Commission says
FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium Februrary 26, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
17 Apr 2026 06:42PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2026 06:44PM)
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BRUSSELS, April 17 : U.S.-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic is currently in discussion with the European Commission on its different models, including its cyber security ones, which are not yet available in the EU, the Commission said on Friday.

Anthropic has already committed to respect the European Union's general purpose artificial intelligence code of practice, spokesman Thomas Regnier told reporters in Brussels.

"In this framework, there is an obligation to assess and mitigate risks that could come from a service that may or may not be offered in Europe," he said.

Source: Reuters
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