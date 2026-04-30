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Anthropic weighs new funding round at valuation exceeding $900 billion, Bloomberg News reports
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Anthropic weighs new funding round at valuation exceeding $900 billion, Bloomberg News reports

Anthropic weighs new funding round at valuation exceeding $900 billion, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

30 Apr 2026 06:49AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2026 08:31AM)
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April 29 : Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is weighing raising funds in a new round that would value the Claude maker at more than $900 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

• The company is entertaining offers at more than double its current valuation, though the considerations are at an early stage and no offers have been accepted yet, the report said.

• Anthropic, which raised $30 billion at a valuation of $380 billion in February, declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

• The company has received multiple preemptive offers to raise fresh capital of around $50 billion at a valuation in the range of $850 billion to $900 billion, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

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• Anthropic is expected to make a decision on the round and its valuation at a board meeting in May, TechCrunch said.

• If Anthropic closes a round at the reported valuation, it could dethrone OpenAI, valued at $852 billion in March, as the world’s most valuable AI startup.

• The fundraising push comes ahead of a potential IPO, which may be launched as soon as October, the Bloomberg report said.

• Anthropic was resisting investment proposals at valuations of $800 billion or more, earlier reports had said, as major backers Alphabet's Google and Amazon continued to announce multi-billion-dollar performance-based investments.

Source: Reuters
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