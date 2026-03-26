Logo
Logo

Business

Apple adds Bosch, Cirrus Logic, others to US manufacturing program, to invest $400 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Apple adds Bosch, Cirrus Logic, others to US manufacturing program, to invest $400 million

Apple adds Bosch, Cirrus Logic, others to US manufacturing program, to invest $400 million

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Mar 2026 09:02PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2026 09:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 26 : Apple said it was adding Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK and Qnity Electronics to its American Manufacturing Program, with plans to invest $400 million through 2030 to expand U.S.-based production of key components.

The move comes as companies increasingly shift manufacturing and critical supply chains to the United States to reduce geopolitical risks and strengthen domestic production.

The expansion builds on Apple's $600 billion, four-year commitment to invest in U.S. manufacturing announced last year.

The new partnerships will focus on producing sensors, integrated circuits and advanced materials used in Apple devices, with some components to be manufactured for the first time in the United States.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Apple said the expansion would help create jobs and bolster U.S. capabilities in semiconductor and advanced electronics manufacturing.

As part of the program, Apple will work with Bosch and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to produce chips for sensing hardware at TSMC's facility in Washington state.

Cirrus Logic will collaborate with GlobalFoundries to develop semiconductor process technologies supporting features such as Face ID.

Longtime supplier TDK will begin making sensors in the United States for the first time, while Qnity Electronics will supply materials critical for semiconductor production and AI-related technologies.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement