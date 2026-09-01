Apple alleges OpenAI employee accessed circuit plans after joining startup

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 31 : Apple on Monday alleged that a defendant in its trade secret case against ChatGPT creator OpenAI accessed a power converter circuit schematic while at OpenAI, according to a filing in U.S. federal court.

•Apple alleged that Chang Liu, a former Apple senior system electrical engineer, accessed the circuit and trained an AI agent using proprietary Apple information in March 2026.

•Apple says the new evidence came to light from a MacBook computer OpenAI provided to Apple on August 21 as part of legal proceedings.

•Apple is asking a U.S. federal court to expedite discovery proceedings in the trade secret case against OpenAI.

•OpenAI has sought to dismiss Apple's lawsuit, saying it is building products that are "entirely new."

•OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.