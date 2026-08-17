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Apple to change app data consent rules, German regulator says
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Apple to change app data consent rules, German regulator says

Apple to change app data consent rules, German regulator says

An Apple logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

17 Aug 2026 06:23PM
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DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 17 : Apple will change rules governing how app developers can use personal data for targeted advertising on iPhones and iPads, Germany's competition authority said on Monday, closing a years-long investigation.

The Federal Cartel Office found that Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework gave its own apps more favourable consent prompts than those of third-party developers, potentially breaching competition rules.

• Apple has four months to implement the changes after the decision is served. Commitments run for seven years and will be monitored by a trustee.

• Under the commitments, consent pop-ups for third-party apps must be redesigned to remove discouraging language and symbols, and made visually and linguistically neutral.

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• Third-party app publishers will also gain more flexibility to combine Apple's required consent request with separate data-protection consent prompts.

• Apple said the changes would apply in almost all European Union countries and that it had adapted the text and design of the consent prompt at the authority's request.

• Developers of third-party apps, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, aim for accurate user data so that targeted adverts can be displayed on devices. These generate more revenue than broader campaigns.

• France and Italy have already fined Apple €150 million and €98.6 million, respectively, over the ATT framework.

Source: Reuters
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