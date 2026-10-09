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Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports 
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Business

Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports 

Apple cuts iPhone 18 Pro orders due to soft demand, Nikkei Asia reports 

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max are displayed at the Apple Fifth Avenue flagship store during the launch of the Apple iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in New York City, US, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

09 Oct 2026 02:05PM (Updated: 09 Oct 2026 02:10PM)
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Oct 9 : Apple has told some of its suppliers to cut production of components for its newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday. 

Source: Reuters
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