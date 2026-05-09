Apple, Intel have reached preliminary chip-making deal, WSJ reports

May 8 : Apple and Intel have reached a preliminary agreement for Intel to manufacture some of the chips that power the iPhone maker's devices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies had been engaged in intensive talks for more than a year, and they hammered out a formal deal in recent months, the report said.

Apple shares were up about 2 per cent, while Intel's stock extended gains and was last up about 14 per cent.

The potential move could be a major win for Intel, which has been trying to revitalize its chip manufacturing business and become a serious player in the booming chipmaking industry.

Last month, Intel also partnered with Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX to make processors for his Terafab project to power the billionaire's AI and robotics ambitions.

It is unclear which Apple products Intel would make chips for, according to the report. The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that Apple had held exploratory discussions about using Intel and Samsung to produce main processors for its devices.