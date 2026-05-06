Apple settles lawsuit over late Siri AI features for $250 million

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5 : Apple on Tuesday settled for $250 million a shareholder lawsuit brought after the company delayed artificial-intelligence upgrades to its Siri voice assistant.

The lawsuit, filed by Peter Landsheft in U.S. federal court in California in 2024, arose after the iPhone maker announced - and started running advertisements for - a bevy of AI upgrades at its annual software developer conference in 2024, saying they would become available with new iPhones that fall.

The iPhones launched without those features, which the plaintiffs claimed harmed shareholders. In 2025, Apple said that the AI overhaul of Siri would not come until this year, and executives have now confirmed that the new Siri features will be unveiled at Apple's annual developer conference next month.

Apple did not admit to any fault in the settlement, which still needs approval from a judge. In a statement, Apple said it released numerous other AI features since the launch of what it calls Apple Intelligence in 2024.

"Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users," the company said in a statement.