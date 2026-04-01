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Apple tests Siri feature that handles multiple commands at once, Bloomberg News reports
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Apple tests Siri feature that handles multiple commands at once, Bloomberg News reports

Apple tests Siri feature that handles multiple commands at once, Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Apr 2026 12:27AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2026 12:59AM)
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March 31 : Apple is testing a feature that would let Siri process multiple requests in a single query, bringing the virtual assistant more in line with the capabilities of newer AI assistants, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The feature is being built into iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 operating systems, all of which are expected to launch later this year, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone maker has been readying an improved version of Siri, with technology from Alphabet's Gemini AI model, for release this year. Apple is expected to showcase the revamped Siri and new Apple Intelligence capabilities at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference on June 8.

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Siri's revamp is a crucial part of Apple's strategy to catch up to its Big Tech peers in the AI race after its initial Apple Intelligence rollout in 2024 met with lukewarm reception.

According to a media report, Apple plans to turn Siri into its first artificial intelligence chatbot, code named Campos, which will be embedded deeply into the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems and will replace the current Siri interface.

Apple is also looking to open Siri to rival AI services beyond its current partnership with ChatGPT, a media report said last week.

Source: Reuters
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