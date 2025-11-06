Logo
Apple to use Google's AI model to run new Siri, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Nov 2025 03:21AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2025 03:33AM)
Apple plans to use a 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model developed by Google to help power an overhaul of the Siri voice assistant, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

After an extensive evaluation, the companies are finalizing a deal that would have Apple pay about $1 billion a year for access to Google's technology, the report said.

The iPhone maker will use Google's Gemini model as a stopgap until its own systems are ready, Bloomberg said. The model's 1.2 trillion parameters, a measure of AI model complexity, would dwarf Apple's current systems.

Apple and Alphabet did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
