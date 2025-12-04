Apple's design executive Alan Dye to join Meta

Dec 3 : Meta Platforms has hired Alan Dye, Apple's longtime head of user interface design, a spokesperson for Apple confirmed on Wednesday.

Dye, who will join Meta as chief design officer on December 31, started at Apple in 2006 and has led its human interface design team since 2015.

During his tenure, he helped shape the look and feel of Apple's flagship products, including the Vision Pro headset, iPhone X and Apple Watch, and oversaw major redesigns of its operating systems and apps.

Apple said veteran designer Stephen Lemay will succeed Dye. "Steve Lemay has played a key role in the design of every major Apple interface since 1999," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.