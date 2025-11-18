Archer Aviation to supply electric powertrain to Anduril, EDGE for Omen drone

Archer Aviation said on Monday it will supply its electric powertrain for the Omen autonomous air vehicle, being co-developed by U.S. defense technology firm Anduril Industries and UAE-based EDGE group.

The agreement marks Archer's first third-party application of its powertrain, currently used in its Midnight electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and introduces a new revenue stream for the company.

Omen, a hover-to-cruise autonomous aircraft, has received an initial commitment from the United Arab Emirates for 50 units.

Archer's powertrain, which includes a proprietary battery pack and electric engine system, is manufactured at its U.S. facilities.

With regulatory hurdles slowing the rollout of passenger air taxis, companies in the sector are increasingly exploring defense and logistics applications to diversify their commercial opportunities.

"While most see our Midnight eVTOL as an aircraft, we view Midnight as a platform that plays host to a wide range of new and exciting aerospace technologies that will be leveraged way beyond our own aircraft," Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said.

He added that the Anduril deal is expected to be the first of multiple partnerships.

The deal, disclosed on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show, follows a string of international partnerships for Archer, including agreements in South Korea and Japan to deploy its Midnight aircraft in urban air mobility programs.