Asia markets temper US-Iran deal optimism as oil prices plunge

SINGAPORE: Asian stocks retreated on Tuesday (Jun 16) as investors turned their focus to central bank decisions, including an expected rate hike from the Bank of Japan, after a rally in the previous session on news of a US-Iran peace deal.

Markets settled into a more measured tone on Gulf developments as the initial excitement over the preliminary agreement between Washington and Tehran began to fade.

Oil prices, which settled at a three-month low overnight, reflected the cautious stance, with Brent crude futures up 0.1 per cent, at US$83.25 a barrel. Shippers in Asia and Europe said rebuilding confidence in resuming transit through the Strait of Hormuz could take weeks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan erased gains to trade flat after an initial rally, with stocks in Hong Kong weighing on the benchmark after weaker-than-expected retail sales and fixed-asset investment data from China.

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Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 per cent, retreating from a record high as S&P 500 e-mini futures slipped 0.1 per cent.

While US President Donald Trump's announcement of a deal with Iran drew initial investor relief on Monday, it also puts Washington on a collision course with Israel.

"While it is an important diplomatic breakthrough that should remove a key source of market volatility, the durability of the deal is likely to be tested in the future," analysts from Westpac wrote in a research note. "Many sticking points, including the fate of Iran’s nuclear programme, were left to be resolved in subsequent negotiations."