Asian Development Bank to mobilise $30 billion to help ASEAN countries withstand external shocks

CEBU, Philippines, May 8 : The Asian Development Bank said on Friday it will mobilise $30 billion to ASEAN countries to advance their economic priorities and help them withstand external shocks.

"As the region's main bank, ADB is channeling financing, expertise, and a $30 billion pipeline of public and private sector investments to directly support ASEAN's priorities and deliver lasting benefits for people across the region," President Masato Kanda said in a statement.