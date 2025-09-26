Asian markets drop as US data, new tariff threats dent sentiment

HONG KONG: Markets retreated Friday (Sep 26) as nagging uncertainty about the US interest rate outlook was compounded by data showing the world's biggest economy faring much better than expected and fresh tariff warnings from President Donald Trump.

Asian investors looked set to end a largely disappointing week on a negative note following the third loss in a row for Wall Street, with concerns that stocks are overvalued after a lengthy rally adding to the mix.

Traders are also keeping a wary eye on Washington as lawmakers bicker over a funding package to keep the government running as a deadline approaches next week.

Equity markets are seeing a pullback in buying after a months-long advance from April's lows, with the Federal Reserve last week cutting rates, citing a weakening labour market but warning that more reductions were not nailed on.

On top of that, the past week has seen top decision-makers at the bank offer varying views on the way forward, in light of stubbornly high inflation and soft jobs data, as well as concerns about the impact of Trump's tariffs.

Data Thursday showed second-quarter US economic growth hit 3.8 per cent - instead of the 3.3 per cent first thought -- as consumers spent more than expected. The reading marks the fastest quarterly expansion for nearly two years.

The figures came ahead of Friday's release of the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation - the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index - and next week's nonfarm payrolls report.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended in the red, falling each day since hitting record highs on Monday.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Manila retreated, with just Singapore and Jakarta rising.

The dollar held gains after surging on the growth figures.

Sentiment was also weighed by Trump's new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, big-rig trucks, home renovation fixtures and furniture.

He announced a 100 per cent levy on "branded or patented" pharmaceuticals from Wednesday, unless firms build manufacturing plants in the United States.

Asian pharma firms retreated, with Shanghai Fosun shedding more than 4 per cent and South Korea's Daewoong off more than 3 per cent. Japan's Daiichi Sankyo and Astellas Pharma were also well in the red. Sydney-listed CSL shed around 2 per cent.

Key industry player India "could be spared" from the levies for now, according to MUFG analyst Michael Wan.

"It is still unclear how branded or patented pharmaceutical products will be defined, but our working assumption is that this will not incorporate generic drugs and pharmaceuticals shipped by the likes of India to the US," he wrote in a note.

A lack of agreement in Washington on a Bill to avert a government shutdown was also on traders' radar, with Democrats and Trump's Republicans still at loggerheads over the spending plans.

National Australia Bank's Taylor Nugent said: "Republicans are seeking short-term extensions to funding at current levels, while Democrats have demanded more healthcare spending."

"There remains no obvious exit ramp as the Oct 1 deadline to avoid a US government shutdown approaches," he said.