Stocks hesitate in Asia with a lot riding on the Fed

SYDNEY: Stocks got off to a quiet start in Asia on Monday (Sep 15) ahead of an action-packed week that is seemingly certain to see the US Federal Reserve resume its easing cycle, and perhaps leave the door wide open to a series of cuts.

The Bank of Canada is also expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, while China's central bank might trim one of its market rates amid a sluggish economy. The Bank of Japan and Bank of England also meet and are both seen on hold.

Markets are 100 per cent priced for an easing of 25 basis points from the Fed, taking its funds rate to 4.0 to 4.25 per cent, with futures implying just a 4 per cent chance of 50 basis points.

Just as important will be Fed members' "dot plot" projections for rates and guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the extent and pace of any further easing.

Futures already have 125 basis points of cut priced in, so anything less than dovish will disappoint investors.

"After cutting policy rates 25bp, Chair Powell is likely to guide toward a series of further rate cuts, noting that downside risk to employment has increased further following recently softer jobs data," said Andrew Hollenhorst, chief US economist at Citi, who sees reductions at each of the next five meetings.

"We expect median "dots" to signal 75bp of rate cuts this year and for Chair Powell to indicate that rate cuts at upcoming meetings are likely given the shifting balance of risks."

President Donald Trump continued his attacks on the central bank on Sunday, saying Powell was incompetent and hurting the housing market.

A holiday in Japan made for a slow start, with some of the major currencies not trading at all and the euro showing scant reaction to Fitch's downgrade of France.

The single currency was holding steady at US$1.1727, a short way from its recent top of US$1.1780. The dollar was a fraction firmer on the yen at 147.77, but well within the 146.22 to 149.13 range of the past month or so.

The euro has been underpinned by a steady outlook for EU rates with the European Central Bank signalling it was in a "good place" on policy. A host of ECB officials are due to speak this week, including President Christine Lagarde.