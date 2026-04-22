ASM International forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

April 21 : Computer chip equipment maker ASM International on Tuesday forecast stronger second-quarter revenue guidance than markets expected, after a first-quarter report above expectations.

Europe's second-largest chipmaking tool maker forecast second-quarter revenue at around 980 million euros ($1.15 billion), against LSEG data estimates of 883.9 million euros. First-quarter revenue reached 862.5 million euros versus the 828.5 million euros analysts expected.

Analysts previously said the magnitude of growth between the first and second quarter forecast would be in focus, as ASM anticipated the second half of the year to be stronger than the first.

"Customers are stepping up spending at today's leading-edge nodes, in addition to pilot-line investments for the 1.4nm node which are expected to start in the second half of the year", ASM's Chief Executive Hichem M'Saad said in a statement.

Strong guidance would drive consensus up, analysts said, and show the level of strength in the demand for machines making the chips that end up in Nvidia's and Apple's products.

($1 = 0.8513 euros)