ASML examining ways it can make more than 110 EUV tools in 2028, JPMorgan says

AMSTERDAM, Sept 14 : ASML is looking at ways to produce more than 110 of its EUV chip-printing tools in 2028 to meet AI-driven demand, JPMorgan analysts said on Monday after meeting the firm's CFO. ASML has said it is nearly sold out of the machines for 2027 and can make at least 80, while targeting a 30 per cent increase in 2028.

• "Management indicated that demand remains very very strong," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note, adding that most orders are now for EUV machines to be delivered in 2028.

• JPM said ASML's limiting factor is its speed of EUV assembly, not supply chain

• Intel seen "becoming a meaningful customer again" in 2027 with new customers including Musk's Terafab "developing"

• Use of EUV measured by "intensity," or usage per chip, is increasing in current cycle

• Adoption of next-generation High NA tools will start in 2028 but "more meaningfully over the next decade".

• Sales to Chinese memory chip makers will be stronger in 2027

• Given laser advances, ASML sees no reason to try new "FEL" light source favored by Musk