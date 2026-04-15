Logo
Logo

Business

ASML lifts 2026 outlook on the back of stronger AI demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

ASML lifts 2026 outlook on the back of stronger AI demand

ASML lifts 2026 outlook on the back of stronger AI demand

FILE PHOTO: The ASML logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

15 Apr 2026 01:09PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2026 01:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 15 : ASML raised its 2026 revenue outlook on Wednesday as demand for artificial intelligence chipmaking tools continues to rise.

The Dutch computer chip equipment maker said 2026 sales should land between 36 billion and 40 billion euros ($42 billion and $47 billion), against the previously guided 34 billion to 39 billion euros. Analysts were expecting the figure to trend toward the upper end of the previous range, at 37.7 billion euros, according to LSEG data.

"Demand for chips is outpacing supply. In response, our customers are accelerating their capacity expansion plans for 2026 and beyond ... our customers have increased their expected short- and medium-term demand for our products," ASML's CEO Christophe Fouquet said in a statement.

Investors view ASML as a key "picks-and-shovels" play on AI, as it supplies key equipment to chipmakers such as TSMC, which produces processors for Nvidia and Apple.

($1 = 0.8483 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement