Atlassian names LinkedIn veteran James Chuong as CFO

Feb 18 : Atlassian on Wednesday named James Chuong as its new chief financial officer, effective March 30, taking over from Joe Binz.

Chuong, 46, will join the enterprise software company after over a decade as the finance chief of LinkedIn, a subsidiary of Microsoft.

In his new role, he will oversee Atlassian's finance and legal teams, the company said.

Prior to his time at LinkedIn, Chuong gained experience as an investment banker at leading firms including J.P. Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America Securities.

Atlassian said in October that Binz would retire from the role effective June 30. He had said he was stepping down to focus on his personal life.

Earlier this month, the company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast, betting on strong enterprise spending on Atlassian's software products that can help clients manage teams, track work and analyze data.