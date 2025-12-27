Atos to sell Latin American businesses to Brazil's Semantix

PARIS, ‌Dec 26 : French IT company Atos said on Friday it signed a binding agreement to sell its Latin American operations to Brazilian tech company ‌Semantix as part of ‌a broad restructuring plan.

The business to be sold employs about 2,800 people in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, Atos ‍said, without disclosing the financial details of the transaction. It expects to close the deal in ​the coming months.

The ‌once-mighty French technology company completed a sweeping financial restructuring ​early this year after financial troubles ⁠almost toppled it ‌in 2024.

It has since ​slashed 2.1 billion euros in debt, with banks and other bondholders ‍becoming the main shareholders of the ⁠company. The turnaround plan focuses ​on asset sales.

