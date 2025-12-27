Logo
Atos to sell Latin American businesses to Brazil's Semantix
The logo of French IT consulting firm Atos is seen during the 107th session of the Congress of Mayors organised by the "France's Mayors' Association" (AMF) at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles convention center in Paris, France, November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

27 Dec 2025 12:45AM
PARIS, ‌Dec 26 : French IT company Atos said on Friday it signed a binding agreement to sell its Latin American operations to Brazilian tech company ‌Semantix as part of ‌a broad restructuring plan.

The business to be sold employs about 2,800 people in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay, Atos ‍said, without disclosing the financial details of the transaction. It expects to close the deal in ​the coming months.

The ‌once-mighty French technology company completed a sweeping financial restructuring ​early this year after financial troubles ⁠almost toppled it ‌in 2024.

It has since ​slashed 2.1  billion euros in debt, with banks and other bondholders ‍becoming the main shareholders of the ⁠company. The turnaround plan focuses ​on asset sales.

(Reporting ‌by Inti Landauro, ‍Editing ​by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters
