Aurora plans for self-driving trucks in harsh weather ahead of commercial launch

Aurora Innovation plans to allow its self-driving trucks to operate without a driver in inclement weather ahead of launching commercial trips this year in Texas, the company said on Tuesday.

The autonomous trucks are expected to start operating on public roads in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona in 2025, adhering to speed limits ranging from 25 miles per hour to 75 miles per hour.

Aurora said in January that it plans to launch the service in Texas in April.

The company said on Tuesday it intends to expand operational design domain (ODD) for its autonomous vehicles to include harsh weather. ODD specifies the conditions and areas where self-driving vehicles can operate, taking into account geography, weather and other factors.

The trucks will function in suburban and urban areas, dense traffic, day and night, and in highway construction zones with cones and barriers, it said.

Aurora said it will enhance testing for the trucks, including simulations in virtual environments, assessments on closed tracks, and performance monitoring on roads before commercial launch.

Earlier this year, the Uber-backed company signed a long-term deal with Nvidia and Germany's Continental to deploy driverless trucks.