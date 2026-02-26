Australia union seeks urgent talks with WiseTech over AI‑driven job cuts

Feb 26 : An Australian trade union has sought an urgent meeting with WiseTech Global after the software firm announced it would cut about 2,000 jobs as part of a two‑year artificial intelligence-linked restructuring.

Professionals Australia, which represents tech and engineering workers, said on Thursday that WiseTech is required to consult staff and the union before implementing major workplace changes and must provide written details on how the new AI systems will be deployed, their likely impact on jobs, and measures to avoid or reduce redundancies.

Sydney‑based WiseTech, which makes shipping and logistics management software, said on Wednesday it plans to integrate AI into its customer software as well as internal operations, affecting around 29 per cent of its global workforce of around 7,000 people across 40 countries.

"The introduction of AI on this scale is clearly a major workplace change," said Professionals Australia Director Paul Inglis, adding that consultation must include transparency on the scope of job reductions and genuine consideration of alternatives such as redeployment and retraining.