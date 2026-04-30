Australia's AirTrunk to invest $3 billion in two new Malaysian data centers

SYDNEY, April 30 : Australia's AirTrunk said on Thursday it will invest $3 billion to build two hyperscale data centers in Malaysia, doubling its existing business in the country.

The two data centers, to be located in Johor Bahru, will have a combined capacity of more than 280 megawatts and be situated close to AirTrunk's existing data centre campuses.

The four data centers will have more than 700 megawatts of capacity and bring the value of AirTrunk's investment in Malaysia to $6.8 billion, the company said.

"Demand for cloud and AI infrastructure across Asia-Pacific is moving faster than most people expected," Robin Khuda, AirTrunk's chief executive, told Reuters.

"Our job is to stay ahead of that, not just in one market, but across the region."

The Malaysian expansion comes after AirTrunk, which is owned by a Blackstone-led consortium, said last week it would buy Indian data centre developer Lumina CloudInfra, to increase its business in India. AirTrunk has said it plans to spend $5 billion in India.

AirTrunk will have more than 3GW of operating and planned capacity, across 20 data centers in six regions once the Indian deal is complete, the company said.

The Australian-founded firm was bought by the consortium in 2024 for A$24 billion ($17.11 billion), the largest deal of its type at the time.

($1 = 1.4029 Australian dollars)