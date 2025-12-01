Australia's ASX begins publishing some company announcements but outage remains, website shows

Dec 1 : The Australian Securities Exchange has started to publish some company announcements on Monday after an earlier outage on its platform, according to the exchange's website.

The announcements platform went down just before 9:00 a.m. (2200 GMT) and is still not fully operational.

The ASX said it had published some company announcements received after 11:22 a.m. (0022 GMT) but there was still a backlog of announcements that were due to be processed.

"Earlier announcements remain impacted," an ASX statement on its website showed, adding the exchange was working towards a full remediation of the issue.

Companies due to release price-sensitive information during the outage have been placed in a trading halt, according to an ASX spokesperson. There are about 80 stocks in a trading halt, ASX said.

ASX trading and settlement were not impacted.

The outage is the latest in a string of problems for the stock exchange operator, which has been criticised by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission and the Reserve Bank of Australia for its performance.

It comes after U.S.-based CME Group, the world's largest exchange operator, on Friday suffered one of its longest outages in years, halting trading across stocks, bonds, commodities and currencies.

ASIC is engaging with the ASX on the market announcement platform outage, according to a spokesperson. The RBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The RBA in September criticised ASX's governance, culture and risk-management practices, after a December 2024 settlement-system malfunction raised concerns about the exchange's ability to maintain secure and resilient market infrastructure.

ASX shares were down 2.46 per cent at A$56.78 in early trade on Monday. The S&P/ASX200 was down 0.3 per cent by 0127 GMT.