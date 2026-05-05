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Australia's NEXTDC secures $1.3 billion senior debt to fund data center expansion
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Australia's NEXTDC secures $1.3 billion senior debt to fund data center expansion

Australia's NEXTDC secures $1.3 billion senior debt to fund data center expansion

Australian dollars are seen in an illustration photo February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

05 May 2026 07:21AM
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May 5 : Australian data center operator NEXTDC (NXT.AX) said on Tuesday it has secured A$1.8 billion ($1.29 billion) in new senior debt facilities to support capital expenditure required for recent customer contract wins and ongoing data center developments.

The move follows a sweeping A$1.5 billion entitlement offer and an additional commitment of A$700 million by Canada's La Caisse last month. 

• Upon financial close, NEXTDC's total available senior debt facilities will increase from A$6.4 billion to A$8.2 billion.

• NEXTDC said in mid-April that its pro forma contracted utilisation, the total power capacity formally signed up by customers, jumped by roughly 60 per cent to 667 megawatts (MW) as of March 31, compared with end-December 2025.

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• The company's estimated pro forma 30 June 2026 liquidity, including cash and undrawn facilities, will increase to approximately A$8.4 billion.

• A general syndication of the new facilities will commence shortly, with financial close expected in July 2026.

($1 = 1.3953 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters
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