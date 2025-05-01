Australia's WiseTech discloses role in US cloud firm E2open's strategic review

WiseTech Global, one of Australia's top software businesses, on Thursday said it was participating in a strategic review previously announced by cloud computing firm E2open Parent Holdings.

The Australian Financial Review has reported that WiseTech is in talks to takeover the New York-listed supply chain platform for up to A$3.5 billion ($2.23 billion).

WiseTech did not immediately respond to confirmation on the deal value quoted in the report.

A multi-billion dollar buyout of an U.S.-based firm would help investors focus on the firm's strategy and away from previous findings around its co-founder, Richard White.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

White, the biggest shareholder of the logistics software maker, had stepped down as its chief executive in October 2024 following media reports of allegations about his personal life, including payments to a past sexual partner.

The Australian company's share price has dropped over 22 per cent since the beginning of the year, primarily due to issues surrounding White after he was brought back by the company as its executive chairman.

E2open, on the other hand, has seen its stock tumble around 26 per cent in 2025 as it faces an uncertain economic outlook.

E2open did not immediately respond to a Reuters request.

($1 = 1.5667 Australian dollars)