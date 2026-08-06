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Axon posts lower quarterly gross margin on higher mix of services, new product scaling
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Business

Axon posts lower quarterly gross margin on higher mix of services, new product scaling

Axon posts lower quarterly gross margin on higher mix of services, new product scaling

AXON logo at the Milipol homeland security and safety fair at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord-Villepinte exhibition centre in Villepinte, near Paris, France, November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

06 Aug 2026 06:26AM
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Aug 5 : TASER-maker Axon Enterprise posted lower second-quarter gross margin on Wednesday, weighed by a higher mix of less lucrative professional services and investments in scaling new product offerings.

Shares of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company fell more than 6 per cent in aftermarket trading following the results.

Here are some details:

• Axon manufactures TASER energy weapons, body cameras, drones and real-time surveillance systems for law enforcement agencies. It supplies police body cameras in the U.S.

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• Adjusted gross margin in Axon's software and services segment fell 3.8 per centage points to 75.1 per cent in the second quarter from a year ago, hurt by its services business.

• Under the professional services business, the company supports implementation, configuration and ongoing workflow integration.

• The software-only segment's gross margin exceeded 80 per cent.

• The company's gross margin fell 40 basis points to 62.9 per cent. The impact on quarterly gross margin was partly offset by strong performance in the connected devices segment.

• Axon earned $1.88 per share on an adjusted basis for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.85, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• Its quarterly revenue was $904 million, above estimates of $877 million.

Source: Reuters
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