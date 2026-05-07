Axon raises annual revenue growth forecast on strong software, security device demand

May 6 : TASER-maker Axon Enterprise raised its full-year revenue growth forecast on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its software products and security devices.

Shares of the company, which makes law enforcement technology, rose 1.4 per cent in extended trading.

Software segment revenue grew during the quarter, driven by new users and the increased adoption of premium software offerings by existing customers.

The company expects 2026 revenue growth to be in the range of 30 per cent to 32 per cent, compared to 27 per cent to 30 per cent previously.

AXON provides police body cameras in the U.S. and supplies drone systems to law enforcement across North America, Europe and Australia.

On an adjusted basis, Axon earned $1.61 per share for the quarter ended March 31, while analysts on average estimated $1.60 apiece, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Its quarterly revenue was $807.3 million, compared with estimates of $778.5 million.