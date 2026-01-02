Logo
Bain Capital buying South Korean activewear firm Echo Marketing in $344 million deal
Bain Capital buying South Korean activewear firm Echo Marketing in $344 million deal

The logo of Bain Capital is displayed on the screen during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

02 Jan 2026 11:57AM (Updated: 02 Jan 2026 11:59AM)
SEOUL, ‌Jan 2 : Bain Capital is buying a 43.66 per cent stake in South Korea's Echo Marketing, which owns local activewear ‌brand Andar, from its ‌founder and another shareholder for 216.6 billion won ($150.14 million), Echo said in a regulatory filing on ‍Friday.

The U.S. investment firm is also making a tender offer for the remaining ​roughly 56.4 per cent ‌stake in Echo Marketing, the Korean company ​said, at the same price ⁠of 16,000 ‌won per share.

Shares of ​Echo Marketing jumped 30 per cent to 13,910 won ‍on Friday after the news ⁠of the deal.

($1 = 1,442.6800 ​won)

Source: Reuters
